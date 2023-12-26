TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Forecast To Loss -3.53% To Hit Consensus Price Target

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.89B, closed the recent trade at $12.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The TAL stock price is -12.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.48 and 57.65% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TAL stock price touched $12.02 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved 70.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed 5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.61, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.10 while the price target rests at a high of $14.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.29% from the levels at last check today.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 99.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.95%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $332.72 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between January 17 and January 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.82% with a share float percentage of 50.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group ADR having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.14 million shares worth more than $240.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 19.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.99 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 16.58 million shares of worth $198.4 million while later fund manager owns 6.17 million shares of worth $73.77 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.