Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.27M, closed the last trade at $8.79 per share which meant it gained $2.08 on the day or 31.00% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -42.21% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 60.64% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 391.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting 31.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SDIG stock price touched $8.79 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have moved 83.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed 119.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 120.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.48%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.60% and 93.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $23.41 million and $17.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.70% for the current quarter and 54.50% for the next.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.08% with a share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AE Wealth Management LLC with over 14608.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, AE Wealth Management LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC , with the holding of over 13589.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 4.0 shares of worth $35.0 while later fund manager owns 10000.0 shares of worth $87899.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.