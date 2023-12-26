Sphere 3D Corp (ANY): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.07M, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 14.45% during that session. The ANY stock price is -23.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.61 and 80.55% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting 14.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ANY stock price touched $2.93 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp shares have moved 51.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 106.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 284.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2289.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2289.08% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 38.74% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.34% over the past 5 years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.