Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.03M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 26.53% during that session. The SOPA stock price is -287.88% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 30.3% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 744.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Society Pass Inc (SOPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $SOPHiA GENETICS SA.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Sporting 26.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SOPA stock price touched $0.33. Year-to-date, Society Pass Inc shares have moved -66.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) have changed 19.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Society Pass Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.52%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -115.52% over the past 5 years.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.10% with a share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Society Pass Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sheets Smith Wealth Management with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $68499.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sheets Smith Wealth Management held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65496.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 96225.0 shares of worth $48824.0 while later fund manager owns 71273.0 shares of worth $42785.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.