Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) Shares Are Down -98.10% So Far This Year

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 30.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.95M, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 40.71% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -6752.79% off its 52-week high price of $135.00 and 83.76% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$11.94.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 40.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SMFL stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 43.55%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc shares have moved -98.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 425.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed 17.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 33980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smart for Life Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.44%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 9.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 10.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 83128.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64008.0 and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.