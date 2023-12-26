Small Cap Stock Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Is A Buy – Analysts

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.33M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -1000.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the DCFC stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -88.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tritium DCFC Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.44%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 82.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.09% over the past 5 years.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.