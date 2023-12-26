Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.45% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -188.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.12K shares.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting -5.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 16.8%. Year-to-date, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares have moved 173.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed 4.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 12460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.97% over the past 6 months.

BHAT Dividends

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is expected to release its next earnings report on December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.03% with a share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 63000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64159.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.