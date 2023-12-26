Shineco Inc Shares Are Up -96.68% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of -0.08 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 11.34% during that session. The SISI stock price is -3400.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.16K shares.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Sporting 11.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SISI stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc shares have moved -95.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed -3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Shineco Inc (SISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.95% over the past 6 months.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $60041.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 29107.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9896.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.