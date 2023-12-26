Shares Of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Gain 164.87% In A Month

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 10.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $556.77M, closed the last trade at $8.37 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 8.98% during that session. The IREN stock price is 3.7% off its 52-week high price of $8.06 and 87.81% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting 8.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the IREN stock price touched $8.37 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Ltd shares have moved 569.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed 164.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iris Energy Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 99.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.77%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.16% with a share float percentage of 25.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iris Energy Ltd having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Investment Management Ltd with over 2.61 million shares worth more than $21.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Platinum Investment Management Ltd held 3.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Regal Partners Ltd., with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $5.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $4.06 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.