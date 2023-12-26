Shares Of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Gain 69.22% In A Month

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.26M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -295.92% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 46.94% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.33. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 6.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HYLN stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have moved -58.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) have changed 69.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.69%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and -31.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.00%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.58% with a share float percentage of 32.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corporation having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $9.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.33 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $3.63 million while later fund manager owns 3.47 million shares of worth $3.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.