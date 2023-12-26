Shares Of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Gain 5.36% In A Month

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $950.17M, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -19.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 70.37% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FUBO stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc shares have moved 86.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that fuboTV Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.38%, compared to -16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.20% and 37.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $397.66 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $395.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $319.31 million and $324.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.50% for the current quarter and 21.80% for the next.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.37% with a share float percentage of 38.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.34 million shares worth more than $75.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 49.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.84 million and represent 47.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 19.65% shares in the company for having 9.31 million shares of worth $29.98 million while later fund manager owns 6.56 million shares of worth $21.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 13.85% of company’s outstanding stock.