Shares Of AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Decreased By -49.64% In A Month

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 26.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.30M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$1.56 on the day or -67.15% during that session. The ALVR stock price is -840.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and -70.13% below the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 813.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AlloVir Inc (ALVR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Sporting -67.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ALVR stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 68.61%. Year-to-date, AlloVir Inc shares have moved -85.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -67.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) have changed -49.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.38.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AlloVir Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.27%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.10% and 59.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -104.72% over the past 5 years.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.37% with a share float percentage of 93.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AlloVir Inc having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.52 million shares worth more than $32.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors LP, with the holding of over 6.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.59 million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $8.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $8.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.