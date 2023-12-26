SenesTech Inc (SNES) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 5.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.39M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The SNES stock price is -10146.84% off its 52-week high price of $80.95 and 34.18% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 354.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SenesTech Inc (SNES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$10.32.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SNES stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 18.56%. Year-to-date, SenesTech Inc shares have moved -97.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have changed -67.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 35840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SenesTech Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.42%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $940k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.97% over the past 5 years.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.