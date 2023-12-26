SCWorx Corp (WORX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 35.43% during that session. The WORX stock price is -507.59% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 31.22% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33290.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.20K shares.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Sporting 35.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the WORX stock price touched $2.37 or saw a fall of -7.73%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp shares have moved -60.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed 35.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

SCWorx Corp (WORX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.68% over the past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.14% with a share float percentage of 2.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 7313.0 shares worth more than $43877.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4230.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25379.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 6922.0 shares of worth $41531.0 while later fund manager owns 2426.0 shares of worth $9374.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.