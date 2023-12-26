SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 24.59% Rise

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 24.59% during that session. The SVRE stock price is -251.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 64.86% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Sporting 24.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SVRE stock price touched $0.74. Year-to-date, SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR shares have moved -43.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) have changed 149.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.99% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.85% over the past 5 years.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.31% with a share float percentage of 1.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 24939.0 shares worth more than $17956.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, with the holding of over 21370.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15386.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.