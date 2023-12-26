Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: RMCO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 37.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 28.64% during that session. The RMCO stock price is -797.27% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 42.19% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.38K shares.

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) trade information

Sporting 28.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RMCO stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 46.11%. Year-to-date, Royalty Management Holding Corp. shares have moved -74.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) have changed -46.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (RMCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.75% over the past 6 months.

RMCO Dividends

Royalty Management Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1,016.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.77% with a share float percentage of -3.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royalty Management Holding Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clear Street LLC with over 35139.0 shares worth more than $89955.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Clear Street LLC held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sculptor Capital LP, with the holding of over 34500.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88319.0 and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.