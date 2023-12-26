RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -23.65% Stock Price Decline

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 13.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.57M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -23.65% during that session. The ROI stock price is -7737.5% off its 52-week high price of $12.54 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) trade information

Sporting -23.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ROI stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 55.18%. Year-to-date, RiskOn International Inc shares have moved -97.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) have changed -57.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.17% over the past 5 years.

ROI Dividends

RiskOn International Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.62% with a share float percentage of 5.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RiskOn International Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.