RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67B, closed the recent trade at $61.42 per share which meant it gained $30.85 on the day or 100.92% during that session. The RYZB stock price is 49.35% off its 52-week high price of $31.11 and 70.77% above the 52-week low of $17.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) trade information

Sporting 100.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RYZB stock price touched $61.42 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, RayzeBio Inc. shares have moved 155.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 129.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) have changed 168.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.97.

RYZB Dividends

RayzeBio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.02% with a share float percentage of 100.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RayzeBio Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with over 12408.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund, with the holding of over 6591.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.