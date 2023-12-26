ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Shares Have Gain 13.41% Over The Past Month

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.29M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The PROK stock price is -599.01% off its 52-week high price of $14.19 and 44.83% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProKidney Corp (PROK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PROK stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, ProKidney Corp shares have moved -70.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) have changed 13.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.05.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProKidney Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -156.52%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.19% with a share float percentage of 68.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProKidney Corp having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Social Capital Group LLC with over 13.27 million shares worth more than $148.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Social Capital Group LLC held 21.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 9.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.49 million and represent 15.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $30.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $11.86 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.