Polished.com Inc (POL) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 12.38% Rise

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 19.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.58M, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 12.38% during that session. The POL stock price is -844.93% off its 52-week high price of $42.90 and 76.65% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polished.com Inc (POL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Sporting 12.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the POL stock price touched $4.54 or saw a rise of 58.16%. Year-to-date, Polished.com Inc shares have moved -84.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 272.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) have changed 263.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.00% for the current quarter and -15.40% for the next.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.29% with a share float percentage of 16.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polished.com Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company.