Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Investors To Make Money Again

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 6.48% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -168.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.59 and 19.18% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.89. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting 6.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PSNY stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares have moved -53.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed 16.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.37.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.22%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $821.23 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $696.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.54%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.84% with a share float percentage of 9.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AMF Tjanstepension AB with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $16.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AMF Tjanstepension AB held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.78 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 2.39 million shares of worth $7.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $4.03 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.