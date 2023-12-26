Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 6.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57M, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -25234.83% off its 52-week high price of $225.48 and 49.44% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 million shares.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting 2.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 53.16%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -98.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 95.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed 74.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 44090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.52%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.30% and 95.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.22% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 35856.0 shares worth more than $31969.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15886.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14163.0 and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 15886.0 shares of worth $14163.0 while later fund manager owns 4249.0 shares of worth $3788.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.