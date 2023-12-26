Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 3.40 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.98% during that session. The NINE stock price is -502.11% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 37.32% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 895.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Sporting 7.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NINE stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 6.89%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc shares have moved -80.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) have changed 37.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nine Energy Service Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -280.00%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -220.70% and -1,266.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.15 million for the current quarter.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.18% with a share float percentage of 69.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nine Energy Service Inc having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $34.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SCF Partners, Inc. held 25.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.3 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.