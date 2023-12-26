Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 6.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.64M, closed the last trade at $9.84 per share which meant it lost -$4.41 on the day or -30.95% during that session. The MULN stock price is -109084.45% off its 52-week high price of $10743.75 and 29.37% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.85K shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting -30.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MULN stock price touched $9.84 or saw a rise of 47.38%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc shares have moved -99.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -43.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.69% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.07% over the past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.