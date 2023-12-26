Momentus Inc (MNTS) Gains 6.71%, Causing Bears To Win

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.48M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -4442.86% off its 52-week high price of $79.50 and 41.14% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momentus Inc (MNTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.21.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MNTS stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -95.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -42.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 926.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $950k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $120k and $280k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 733.30% for the current quarter and 239.30% for the next.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.26% with a share float percentage of 7.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48111.0 shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Scoggin Management, LP, with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 32963.0 shares of worth $0.52 million while later fund manager owns 14182.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.