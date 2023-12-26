LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 28.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.83M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.91% during that session. The LMDX stock price is -1800.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.33 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Sporting -6.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LMDX stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 34.27%. Year-to-date, LumiraDx Limited shares have moved -92.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) have changed -43.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $37.39 million and $41.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -46.40% for the current quarter and -32.50% for the next.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.27% with a share float percentage of 56.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LumiraDx Limited having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $6.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.09 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.