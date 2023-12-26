Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 9.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -252.02% off its 52-week high price of $6.09 and 54.91% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.64. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LUMN stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc shares have moved -66.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 34.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 152.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.85.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lumen Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.84%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -102.30% and -140.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.48 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.8 billion and $3.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.50% for the current quarter and -9.10% for the next.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.