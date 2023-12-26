Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Investors To Make Money Again

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.04M, closed the last trade at $2.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -23.71% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -492.86% off its 52-week high price of $16.60 and 56.43% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting -23.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LTRY stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 60.06%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc shares have moved -20.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 100.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed 59.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 33890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.69% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -801.29% over the past 5 years.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.66% with a share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lottery.com Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 12500.0 shares worth more than $49450.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kepos Capital Lp held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10040.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39718.0 and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.