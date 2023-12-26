Investors In Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Will Start Making Money Again

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the recent trade at $6.01 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.59% during that session. The PTON stock price is -196.67% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 28.79% above the 52-week low of $4.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.84. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 0.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PTON stock price touched $6.01 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc shares have moved -24.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 14.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.32%, compared to -18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.90% and 55.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.90%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $733.11 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $753.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -85.03% over the past 5 years.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 30 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.49% with a share float percentage of 91.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 41.01 million shares worth more than $247.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 29.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.66 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.33% shares in the company for having 18.26 million shares of worth $110.18 million while later fund manager owns 9.82 million shares of worth $59.29 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.