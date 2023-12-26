Investor Trust Slackened After Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Shares Gained By $0.06

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 144.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $872.59M, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -316.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 41.57% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 161.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corp (NKLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.71. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NKLA stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 11.0%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -59.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -5.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 193.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.92%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.90% and 65.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.49 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.56 million and $11.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 120.80% for the current quarter and 229.00% for the next.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.58% with a share float percentage of 24.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corp having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44.62 million shares worth more than $61.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.72 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 20.23 million shares of worth $27.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.57 million shares of worth $16.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.