Investor Confidence Shakens After Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Share Prices Gain $0.29

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) has a beta value of -2.03 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.78M, closed the last trade at $14.28 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The AMAM stock price is -18.07% off its 52-week high price of $16.86 and 91.04% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AMAM stock price touched $14.28 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 529.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) have changed 48.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.54.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -272.41%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -375.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.28% with a share float percentage of 117.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Darwin Global Management, Ltd. with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $238.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Darwin Global Management, Ltd. held 26.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 9.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.71 million and represent 15.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $14.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $5.07 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.