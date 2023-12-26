Investor Confidence Dwindles After Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Shares Gain By About 0.25

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the recent trade at $10.57 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.47% during that session. The RXRX stock price is -58.47% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 57.05% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Sporting 2.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RXRX stock price touched $10.57 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 37.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) have changed 54.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.79%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.20% and -29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.53 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $13.68 million and $12.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.10% for the current quarter and 6.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.76% with a share float percentage of 93.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.1 million shares worth more than $187.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.8 million and represent 5.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 6.8 million shares of worth $52.0 million while later fund manager owns 3.97 million shares of worth $34.85 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.