Investor Confidence Dwindles After LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Shares Gain By About 0.13

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.47M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 27.17% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -155.17% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 53.45% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.87K shares.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Sporting 27.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LMFA stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc shares have moved 4.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 86.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 106.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 528.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $234k and $188k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,265.80% for the current quarter and 1,768.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.52% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.45% with a share float percentage of 12.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 99032.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57240.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $59076.0 while later fund manager owns 99032.0 shares of worth $57240.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.