Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.00% during that session. The INO stock price is -314.58% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting 8.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the INO stock price touched $0.48 or saw a fall of -2.15%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -69.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have changed 14.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $0.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 16.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.67% from the levels at last check today.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.60% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -91.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $124k and $114k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.30% for the current quarter and 75.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 55.27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.50%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.17% with a share float percentage of 21.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.07 million shares worth more than $8.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 8.26 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.