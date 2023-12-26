Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) Surprises Wall Street With -6.88% Stock Price Loss

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.83M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.88% during that session. The MSAI stock price is -204.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 46.74% above the 52-week low of $2.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.37K shares.

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI) trade information

Sporting -6.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MSAI stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 67.14%. Year-to-date, Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc shares have moved -54.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -59.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI) have changed -57.56%.

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (MSAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.90% over the past 6 months.

MSAI Dividends

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company. The top two institutional holders are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund with over 18072.0 shares worth more than $83131.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RiverNorth Opportunities Fd, with the holding of over 14408.0 shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66276.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.