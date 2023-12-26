How Will Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.91M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The VRM stock price is -281.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 20.27% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Arm Holdings plc.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VRM stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 23.04%. Year-to-date, Vroom Inc. shares have moved -27.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have changed 11.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.88.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vroom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.22%, compared to 9.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.26% over the past 5 years.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.87% with a share float percentage of 46.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vroom Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $9.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nisa Investment Advisors, L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.44 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 4.33 million shares of worth $6.24 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $2.42 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.