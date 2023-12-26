How Will Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.56M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 8.49% during that session. The SGMO stock price is -795.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.76 and 30.95% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sporting 8.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SGMO stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -86.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have changed 17.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.60%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.80% and -191.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $27.23 million and $157.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -70.30% for the current quarter and -94.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.22% over the past 5 years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.82% with a share float percentage of 65.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors LP with over 17.05 million shares worth more than $22.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Advisors LP held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.66 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 6.48 million shares of worth $8.42 million while later fund manager owns 4.44 million shares of worth $5.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.