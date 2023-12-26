How Will E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Perform In Months To Come?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 3.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.35M, closed the last trade at $4.38 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The EJH stock price is -3324.66% off its 52-week high price of $150.00 and 79.68% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the EJH stock price touched $4.38 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares have moved -89.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -2.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 208.45% over the past 6 months.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.62% with a share float percentage of 5.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 64526.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.