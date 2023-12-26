How Will Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Perform In Months To Come?

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the recent trade at $6.09 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The AUTL stock price is 3.12% off its 52-week high price of $5.90 and 73.56% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.44. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting 7.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AUTL stock price touched $6.09 or saw a fall of -3.22%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have moved 220.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 26.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.80 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.18% from the levels at last check today.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 136.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.94%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and 0.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $620k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -92.20% for the current quarter and -52.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.10% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 32.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 89.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Syncona Portfolio Ltd with over 21.35 million shares worth more than $130.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Syncona Portfolio Ltd held 12.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 20.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.76 million and represent 11.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $4.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $1.08 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.