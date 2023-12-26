How Is The Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 3.59 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.91M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 14.84% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -682.31% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 82.31% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting 14.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RDHL stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 15.52%. Year-to-date, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares have moved -73.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed 372.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.55% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.80% for the current quarter and -42.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.13% over the past 5 years.

RDHL Dividends

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between December 27 and December 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.52% with a share float percentage of 8.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $1.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 81.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 72.02% of shares outstanding.