How Is The Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 8.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.44M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -16.52% during that session. The HOOK stock price is -184.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.05 and 43.06% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Sporting -16.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HOOK stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 36.28%. Year-to-date, Hookipa Pharma Inc shares have moved -11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have changed 44.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hookipa Pharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.80% and 18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.83 million and $4.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.90% for the current quarter and -45.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 14.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.50%.

HOOK Dividends

Hookipa Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.80% with a share float percentage of 57.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hookipa Pharma Inc having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $5.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 5.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 1.4 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $0.73 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.