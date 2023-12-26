How Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 13.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -452.63% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 27.53% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CHPT stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 11.47%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have moved -74.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have changed 25.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.6.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.43%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.1 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.40% for the current quarter and -1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -140.39% over the past 5 years.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.