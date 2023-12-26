Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Hut 8 Corp (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.00 and has seen 12.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $14.84 per share which meant it gained $1.75 on the day or 13.37% during that session. The HUT stock price is -53.3% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $3.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hut 8 Corp (HUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting 13.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HUT stock price touched $14.84 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Corp shares have moved 249.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed 53.78%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.84%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.30% and -114.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.94 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.45% with a share float percentage of 19.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Corp having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 1.39 million shares worth more than $20.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.02 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $20.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $18.68 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.