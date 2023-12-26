Green Giant Inc Shares Are Up -98.19% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 16.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.91% during that session. The GGE stock price is -6120.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.11 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.10 million shares.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Sporting 10.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GGE stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 28.06%. Year-to-date, Green Giant Inc shares have moved -98.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) have changed -93.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 67800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Green Giant Inc (GGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.78% over the past 6 months.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Green Giant Inc having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 20468.0 shares worth more than $44212.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.