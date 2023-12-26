Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Is Up 2.09%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.21M, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The FATE stock price is -243.57% off its 52-week high price of $11.75 and 52.34% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FATE stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Fate Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -66.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have changed 43.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -280.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.52% from current levels.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fate Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.49%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.32% over the past 5 years.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.93% with a share float percentage of 102.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fate Therapeutics Inc having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 13.12 million shares worth more than $62.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redmile Group, LLC held 13.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.02 million and represent 12.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.16% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $20.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $12.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.