DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.57M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The DMK stock price is -2793.33% off its 52-week high price of $21.70 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the DMK stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 27.88%. Year-to-date, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp shares have moved -93.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) have changed 44.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.80% for the current quarter and 85.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.79% over the past 5 years.

DMK Dividends

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.