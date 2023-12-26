Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -25614.29% off its 52-week high price of $36.00 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -4.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 14.11%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have moved -98.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -15.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -98.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.41%, compared to 29.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.43% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.11% with a share float percentage of 2.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $15328.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 58353.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8344.0 and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 10177.0 shares of worth $1455.0 while later fund manager owns 8521.0 shares of worth $1218.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.