Could Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 12.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.11B, closed the recent trade at $24.17 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -16.09% off its 52-week high price of $28.06 and 51.68% above the 52-week low of $11.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.75 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RIVN stock price touched $24.17 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc shares have moved 31.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed 47.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.14%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.70% and 13.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 165.50%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $663 million and $661 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.90% for the current quarter and 120.20% for the next.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.