Could GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $602.28M, closed the last trade at $14.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The GCT stock price is -25.17% off its 52-week high price of $18.60 and 67.77% above the 52-week low of $4.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GCT stock price touched $14.86 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 161.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 56.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 91.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 195.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,900.00% and 27.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.67% with a share float percentage of 70.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 17909.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.