Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 12.25% Stock Price Incline

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.25% during that session. The LODE stock price is -62.3% off its 52-week high price of $0.99 and 60.66% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Inc (LODE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Comstock Inc.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Sporting 12.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LODE stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Comstock Inc shares have moved 120.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) have changed 15.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Comstock Inc (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.48%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.84% over the past 5 years.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.80% with a share float percentage of 6.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Inc having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 2.26 million shares worth more than $1.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $1.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.